No services are planned at this time for Deanna Jean Parker, 61, of Hollister, Mo.
She died on May 14, 2022. Deanna was born on Aug. 19, 1961, in Branson, Mo., the daughter of Billy and Geraldine (Hazell) Parker.
She is survived by her daughter, Ashley, her husband, mother, Jean Parker, sister, Cheryl Morrissey, and two brothers, Don Parker, and Mike Parker.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
