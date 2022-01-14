Services for June Charlotte Crosswhite, were held at First Baptist Church Lead Hill, Ark. on Jan. 13, 2022 with burial following in Milam Cemetery, Lead Hill Aark.
She died on Jan. 8, 2022. June was born on June 9, 1941, in Auburn, Wash., to Hattie and Alfred Olson.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Garreans, Jeanie Lambe and John Phillips, and her brother Gilbert Olson.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
