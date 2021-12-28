A celebration of life for Alan “Rusty” Laning, 66, of Kimberling City, Mo., will be held at a later date in Illinois.
He died on Dec. 22, 2021.Alan was born April 15, 1955, in Chicago Ill., the son of Albert and Ruth (Terborg) Laning.
Preceding him in death are his parents and brother Steven Laning.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Laning, daughter Allison (Laning) Norton, sons Andrew (Delane) Laning and Steven (Whittney) Laning, three siblings, Marcia (John) Stoub, Pat (Larry) Meekma, and David (Kathy) Laning.
and extended family.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction Cremations of the Ozarks.
