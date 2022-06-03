Rocky Lynn Tate, 62, of Omaha, AR, passed away May 30, 2022 at his home.
Rocky was born March 14, 1960 in Branson, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey & Delphia Tate; brother Gary “Buck” Tate; two sisters Naomi Tate, and Darlene Dees.
Rocky is survived by son Cody Tate of Omaha, AR; daughter Dee Dee Brokate (Jeremy) of Springfield, MO; two granddaughters Kinley Tate of Branson and Maddox Brokate of Springfield, MO; sisters, Sue Wallis (Eddie) of Valley Springs, AR, Doris (Lanny) Fausett and Thelma Tate sister-in-law Jacque Tate all of Omaha, AR; daughter-in-law Kristin Tate of Branson, Mo.
Visitation was held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, MO.
Graveside services were held on Friday, June 3, 2022 in the Methodist Cemetery in Omaha.
In honor of Rocky, memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Association 11300 N. Rodney Parham Road, Suite 205A, Little Rock, AR 72212 or at alz.org.
