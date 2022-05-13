A celebration of life will be held at a later time for Addalin “Addy” Flor Briones, 10, of Springfield, MO.
She died on May 9, 2022. Addalin was born on July 12, 2011, in Vinita, OK, the daughter of Jeannie Marie Brading.
She is preceded in death by two great-grandparents and one grandmother.
She is survived by her parents, Jeannie and Chris Rider, one sister, Ryan, five brothers, Gabriel, Aiden, Dominic, Evan, and Noah, and a special thanks to Brandi Wisdom for the loving care given to Addy.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
