A celebration of life was held at Friendly Baptist Church, for Lois Marie Grable, 87, of Hollister, Mo.
She died on July 13, 2021., Lois was born on March 27, 1934., in Cosby, Mo., the daughter of Doyel and Selma (Bunse) Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Joy Grable, daughter, Linda Cate, son, Bill Grable, son, Ed Grable.
Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremations of the Ozarks.
