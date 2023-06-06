Stephen Charles Maxson, 82, of Galena, MO, passed away on May 31, 2023.
Stephen was born on December 18, 1940 in Walla Walla, WA to Samuel and Arline (Morris) Maxson. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Judith Maxson of Galena, MO; three children, Stephen Charles Maxson, Jr. and his wife, Tammy of Staunton, IL, Patricia Sue Potter and her husband, Steve of Worden, IL and Amy Lynne Baumann and her husband, Rich of Galena, MO; sister, Patricia Newell of Walla Walla, WA; five grandchildren, Kristopher Maxson and his wife, Stacey, Courtney Lorenz and her husband, Eric, Jessica Lane and her husband, Zach, Samantha Hopkins and her husband, Nathan and Emily Myers and her husband, Vance; five great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Patty Lutley and her husband, Roger and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, June 7, in Galena Community Church, Galena, MO with Doug Minton officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Galena Community Church, P.O. Box 66, Galena, MO 65656.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, MO.
