A memorial service and burial for Gordon Joseph Slisher of Branson, Mo., will be held at a later date in St. Stanislous Cemetery in Michigan City, Ind.
He died on Sept. 6, 2021.Gordon was born on March 19, 1954., in Michigan City, Ind.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Slisher, maternal grandparents; Alice and Frank Bielski, paternal grandparents, Thelma and Devo Slisher.
Survivors include his mother, Gloria Slisher, brothers, Douglas, Keith and Bryan and his daughter, Jessica Slisher.
Cremation is under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.