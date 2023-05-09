Cheryl Ann Richards passed away on Wednesday, May 3.
Cheryl was born in Aurora, MO on October 8, 1975, the daughter of Albert and Mable (Franklin) Richards.
She was preceded in death by her father, Albert.
Cheryl is survived by her mother, Mable Richards of Reeds Spring, MO; four children, David Richards (Kristi) of Springfield, MO; Derek Masters of Branson West, MO; Brandon Masters of Reeds Spring, MO; and Melissa Masters of Springfield, MO; her brother, Thomas Richards of Forsyth, MO; and her three grandchildren, Allen Masters, Bentley Botkin and Elizabeth Mueller.
Cremation services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.