Richard “Dick” Casas, 76, of Blue Eye, MO passed away July 20, 2022, after a short illness.
Dick entered this life August 25, 1945, in Monterey, CA, the son of Louie and Dora (Burlesci) Casas.
He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Linda Casas; second wife, Mary Casas; and two sons: Stephen and Charlie Casas.
He is survived by his daughter, Tara Casas (Thomas Toloy); three stepsons: Vince Bruno, John Bruno (Christina), and Christopher Bruno; sister, Christine Byrum (Dennis); and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren nephews, nieces and extended family.
A celebration of life will be at a later time at Morning Side Church.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
