Stephen (Steve) Hager, 61, of Merriam Woods, MO passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 surrounded by his family.
Steve was born in Los Angeles, CA on June 25, 1961. Steve married Kathleen “Kathy” Dighero in 1979 in Miami, OK. He wrote three historical novellas and accompaniments. He also used his writing and artistic talents to create and illustrate children’s books.
He was preceded in death by his parents William John Hager and Wanda Jo (Farrell) Hager and his sister Nancy (Hager) Okabe.
Steve is survived by his wife Kathy Hager; children Joseph Hager, Andrew Hager, Elisabeth Goodman, Matthias Hager and Benjamin Hager; brothers William Hager, Robert Hager and David Hager; six granddaughters and four grandsons as well as extended family and friends.
Services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and a celebration of Stephen’s life will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Mike Seawald of Citizens Church of the Nazarene officiating. He will be interred at a later date in Verdella, MO at Bluff Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
