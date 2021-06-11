A military graveside service will be held for Walker T. Sumner, 77 of Forsyth, Mo., at a later date, in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri.
He died on June 9, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Sumner of Forsyth, Mo., children, Lisa (Rick) Mashelle, Scott Walker III, Forrest Woodford (Meagan) (Woody) Sumner, adopted daughter, Brook Agge, brother, Frederic Alexander Sumner, brother in-law, Greg Powers, and mother in-law, Darlene Powers.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.