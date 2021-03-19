Memorial service for Deborah L. Gray, 64, Hollister, Mo., Will be held at a later date at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Burial will be in the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
She died on March 15, 2021. Deborah Lynn Gray was born Jan. 26, 1957 at St. Joseph, Mo., She was the daughter of Thomas and Wanda Lee (Wyatt) Hodge.
She was preceded in death by her father and husband.
She is survived by her children Darin (Nicole) Gray of Hollister, Mo., Jordan (Glenlinda Rosemary) Gray of Aurora, Mo., Bethany Brazeal of Kimberling City, Mo.; Mother Wanda Hodge of Hollister Mo., Brothers Rick Hodge of Hollister, Mo., Randy Hodge of Walnut Shade, Mo., Sister Linda Hodge (Doug Ward) of St. Joseph, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home Branson, Mo.
