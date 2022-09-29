Thomas “Tom” Ray Daffron, 79, passed away on September 19, 2022.
Tom was born August 22, 1943, to Thomas Raymond Daffron and Geneva Ruth (Emery) Daffron. On October 20, 1962, he married his one true love, Bonnie Carolyn Dodson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers-in-law Jim Rowland and Bill Dickerson.
He is survived by wife, Bonnie along with their children: son Alan Ray Daffron (Karla) and daughter Michelle Lyne (Daffron) Taylor (Eric) Also surviving are his granddaughters Katelyn Martin (Tyler), Deanna Collins (Trent) and Victoria Barnes (Brett); his only grandson Austin Taylor; his great-grandchildren Kaylin Barnes, Jay Barnes, Mayer Barnes, and Mason Martin; three sisters Cheryl (Daffron) Rowland, Cathra (Daffron) Dickerson, and Arlene (Daffron) Crouch; brother-in-law, Donald Crouch; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives as well as dear friends of 60 years, Rick and Deanna Webb.
Tom’s Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, with services to follow at Omaha Baptist Church, located at 199 Church Street, Omaha, AR.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
