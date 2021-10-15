Visitation for Veeda Zan Smith 74, of Branson, Mo., will be, Oct. 20, 2021 from 6p.m. to 7p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo. Funeral services will be Oct. 21, 2021 at 11a.m.at Morningside Church, 180 Grace Chapel Rd, Blue Eye with burial to follow in Blue Eye Cemetery.
She died on Oct. 14, 2021.
Veeda was born on June 16, 1947 in Nocona, Texas to Gordon Cooper and Venus (Beams) Cooper.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two infant daughters and one daughter Rockelle Denise Smith, her brother Gary Cooper and sister Latrelle Welborn Tatum.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Smith of Branson, Mo., three daughters, Shelly (Jason) Vorhaben of Branson, Mo., Shauna (Brian) Hord of Richardson, Texas., and Marcey (Nathan) Simzek of Springfield, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.