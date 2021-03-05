A visitation will be held for, Leonard Harris, 74 of Galena, Mo., from 3 to 4 p.m. March 6, 2021 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, Mo.
He died on Feb. 28, 2021. Leonard was born on Oct. 23, 1946 in Coon Ridge, Galena, Mo. The son of Clyde and Harriette (Fargo) Harris.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Terry Harris; brother, Buddy Werner and his wife, Leona and three sisters, Lytia Self and her husband, Bobby and Little Mabel and Betty Benton.
Survivors include: one son, Michael Harris of Galena, Mo., one sister, Dorothy (Bill) Olsen of Halltown, Mo.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, Mo.
