Funeral services for Evelyn Fullerton, 91, of Kirbyville, Mo., and Grandin, Mo., were held at Hilltop Church of God, at Kirbyville, Mo., on Jan. 5, 2022. Under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home. Burial will be at Lewallen Cemetery in Branson, on Sat. Feb. 12, at 2p.m.
She died on Jan. 30, 2022
Evelyn was born on July 29, 1930, she was the daughter of Earl (Chick) Allen and Grace (Morris) Allen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace her parents, brother Efton Allen, sisters Elizabeth Allen, Edna Needham, and Ella Loomis,and grandson Henry Rice.
She is survived by her son Jim (Linda) Fullerton and daughter Judy (Jim) Rice.
