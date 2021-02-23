Services for Karl Andrew Smith Jr., 74, of Springfield, Mo., will be held Feb. 27, 2021 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Springfield, Mo. Karl’s cremains will be laid to rest with military honors at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
He died Feb. 7, 2021.
Karl was born in Lancaster, Penn., to the late Karl A. Smith, Sr., and the late Catherine (Benedict) Smith.
He is survived by one sister, Karen (Denney) Dinkel of Panama City, Fla., one brother, Denney (Bonnie) Smith of Pennsylvania, one daughter, Kim (Kevin) Crabb of Strafford Mo., son Jared (Rebecca) Smith, of Holden, Mo., son Joshua (Resha) Smith of Webb City, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.