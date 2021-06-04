Services for Virginia May Wyatt Cummings 92, of Kissee Mills, Mo., was June 2, 2021. Burial was at the Kissee Mills Cemetery.
She died on May 29, 2021.
Virginia was born May 29, 1929., in Hilda, Mo., the daughter of Truman and Ada (Roberts) Wyatt.
She was preceded in death by her husband Burnis, her parents, three sisters, two brothers, and one infant sister.
She is survived by one daughter and four sons. Donetta (Mitchell) of Taneyville, Mo., Raymond (Jeannie) Cummings of Garrison, Bill (Brenda) Cummings, and Randall (Becky) Cummings, both of Brown Branch, and Leonard (Racine) Cummings of Powersite, Mo., one brother Danny (Sheila) Wyatt of Forsyth, Mo., sister-in-law Bobbi Wyatt, brother-in-law Lane (Shirley) of Chadwick.
Arrangements are under the direction of Whelchel Grace Funeral Home.
