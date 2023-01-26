Brenda B Lee Barker, 60, of Hollister, MO, passed away January 24, 2023.
B was born on October 14, 1962.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Nancy Lawson; sister, Jeanne Lawson; and stepdad, Marvin Prokop.
B is survived by her husband Charlie Barker; three daughters: Tina (Jason) Hiser of Springfield, MO, Melissa (Zachary) Taillon of Hollister, MO, and Bobbi (Casey) Welder of Hollister, MO; six grandchildren: Taylor, Benjamin, Austin, Xander, Jackson, and Theo; sister, Lori (Steve) Farewell of Lincoln, NE; and numerous nieces and extended family.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later time.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
