Jerry C. Howell, 82, of Branson, Mo.,will be buried in Council Bluffs, IA during a private family service at a date to be determined.
He died on Feb.6, 2022.
Jerry was born on Oct.11, 1939 in Adair County, Mo., the son of Carl Arthur and Helen (Ogle) Howell.
He was preceded in death by his wives and his parents. is He is survived his four daughters, Sheryl (Ronnie) Hilburn of Naples, Fla., Kathy (Jerry) Frank of Rolla, Mo., Margaret (Fred) Hoke of Lincoln, Neb., and Jodi (James) Fidone of Omaha, Neb., his sister Judy Harlan
and brother Jimmie Howell.
