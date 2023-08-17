Deborah Ball of Walnut Shade, MO passed away on August 14, 2023.
She was born Oct. 1, 1964.
Deborah is survived by husband Bill Ball; children, Aaron Ball and Jermaine Partee; father Herb Cox; and mother Judi Winner.
Services were held at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson on Thursday, Aug. 17. Graveside services will be Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. in Folsom Family Cemetery, Blanchard, OK.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
