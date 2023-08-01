Tyler J. Sills of Branson, MO passed away on July 4, 2023.
He was born on June 27, 1995.
Tyler is survived by his daughter, Lucy Sills; and mother, Michelle Appal.
There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Sunday July 16, at Stockstill Park, 625 Stockstill Lane pavilion #1, Branson, Missouri.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
