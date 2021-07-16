Donald Lee Munday, 70 of Kimberling City, Mo., died on July 8, 2021.
Donald was born on May 11, 1951., in Marion, Ind., the son of Edward and Hilda (Ledegerber) Donald.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Elizabeth Vian, and three brothers, William, Thomas, and John Munday.
He is survived by, one son Jordan Munday of Kimberling City, Mo., and longtime friend and companion, Norma Steffen of Kimberling City, Mo., six sisters, Mary Goines, Martha Purdon, Eileen Slavens, Carolyn Keifer, Rose Johnson and Patricia (Patty) Munday.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
