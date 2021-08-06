No services are being planned for Thomas Lee Gliem, 71, of Merriam Woods, Mo.
He died on July 29, 2021. Thomas was born on Sept. 10, 1949, in Carroll, Iowa, the son of Virgil and Margaret (Terris) Gliem.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Charles “Chuck” Gliem and Randy Gliem.
He is survived by his son, Scott (Laurie) Gliem of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, companion, Trisha Jones of the home in Merriam Woods, Mo
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks
