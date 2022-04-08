David Lee Kimmons died on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in Branson at the age of 85.
David was a devoted Jehovah’s Witness. He loved to fish and was known for growing the most delicious vegetables in his garden.
David was born on May 21, 1936 in Aurora, IL to Elmer & Bertha (Hamilton) Kimmons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Evon, son John, and siblings, Gayle “Barky”, Bill and Mary along with other family.
Memorial services will be Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
