Patrick Brennan Callahan, 68, of Branson, MO passed away on December 8, 2022 at Cox Medical Center Branson.
Patrick was born on March 22, 1954 to Neil & Ruth Callahan.
Patrick is survived by his son Neil Callahan and daughter Eileen Hermann who both continue to reside in Chicago; grandchildren Madeline, Moira, Kevin Jr. and Caroline Hermann; a sister, Marynell Callahan of Albuquerque, NM.
Services were held on Tuesday, December 13 at the Sanctuary of Hope Church in Branson, MO. Burial followed in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
Services were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
