Memorial services for Peggy Ann (Yahl) Williams, 68, of Hollister, Mo., will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church on Aug. 20, 2021. A time of visitation will begin at 1p.m. with funeral mass at 3p.m. in the church.
Private burial will be at a later date in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson , Mo., under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
She died on Aug. 13, 2021.
Peggy was born on Aug. 10, 1953 in St. Louis, Mo., to Donald & Helen (VanRie) Yahl.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Yahl,brothers, Joe and Jim, twin sister Pat, sisters, Mary and Sue; and an infant daughter Heidi.
She is survived by her husband, Hank Williams of Hollister, Mo., children, Jon (Kim) Williams of Kirbyville, Mo., and Heather (Brad) Phillips of Springfield, Mo., her father, Donald Yahl, brother, Larry Yahl of St. Louis, Mo., sisters, Linda (David) Paul of Rosebud, Mo., Nancy (Dave) Caito of St. Louis, Mo., Betty (Kevin) Born of St. Louis, Mo., and Joyce Yahl of St. Louis, Mo.
