Services for Sally Ann Flowers 81, of Branson, Mo., will be August 28, 2021 at 1p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo., with Rev. Howard Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
She died on Aug. 19, 2021.Sally was born on April 12, 1940., in Alton, Ill., to Nick & Bernadine Carter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Ricky, brothers, Patrick, Ronnie, Bob and Nick, sister, Pat and two grandchildren, Marvin and Rebecca.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin Flowers of Branson, Mo., daughters, Susan Sutton of Alton, Ill., Angela Sutton of Branson, Mo., Jamie (Billy) Robinson of Bruno, Ark., and Jana Leonard of Branson, Mo., brother, Chaudet (Diane) Tidwell of Colorado Springs, Colo., sisters, Wanda (Mike) Moore of Alton, Ill., and Debbie (Steve) McHatton of Alton, Ill.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, Mo.
