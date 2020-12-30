A private celebration of life for friends and family has been planned for Mark Allyn Carter, 58, of Forsyth, Mo.
He died Dec. 25, 2020.
He was born July 31, 1962 in Joliet, Ill.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; kids, Nick and Kelly Crocker; mother, Sharon; sisters, Nancy, Karen, and Kris; and mother and father-in-law, Anita Beer and Bobby Hawkins.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
