Frank Michael Houston, 53, passed away on March 18, 2023 in Branson, MO.
Frank “Little Hulk Hogan” was born on March 31, 1969 in Kansas City, KS.
He is preceded in death by his step dad Donald Jan Edwards; sister Roxanne Nicholson “Roxy”; grandmother Irene Houston; grandfather Frank E. Houston; uncle “Big” John Houston; cousin Billy Houston; grandmother Kay Edwards; grandfather Don L. Edwards; uncle Billy Joe Houston; uncle Charles Krone; aunt Tina Rea; and uncle Melvin Empt.
Frank is survived by his daughter Sara Houston and husband Billy Duree; grandkids Michael Houston, Nathan Houston of Branson, MO; son Cody Thompson of Ottawa, KS; mother Linda Edwards of Branson, MO; brother Donald Edwards and wife Hannah Edwards of Kirbyville, MO; nephew Drennan Winder; nephew Chase Hosbach and fiancé Brooklyn Chipman of Kirbyville, MO; nephew Dakota Edwards and wife Amber Edwards of Kirbyville, MO; nephew Allen Boydston and wife Taryn Boydston of Kansas City, KS; niece Angie Boydston of Kansas City, KS; niece Jennifer David from Kansas City, KS; uncle Mike Houston and Mary Houston of Olathe, KS and multiple other family, co-workers and friends.
Visitation was held Thursday, March 23 with Celebration of Life service starting in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
In memory of Frank memorials may be sent to Donald Houston, at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, 1638 E. State Hwy 76, Branson, Mo. 65616.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
