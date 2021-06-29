Graveside services for Jo Breedon, 85 of Kirbyville, Mo., were June 28, 2021, in the Snapp Cemetery, Forsyth, Mo., with Bill Comer officiating.
She died on June 25, 2021.
Jo Breedon was born May 29, 1936, in Reeds Spring Mo., to Doc and Nola (Gentry) Hembree.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Harold Hembree, Bud Hembree, J.D. Hembree, Bill Hembree; sisters, Maxine Hembree, Irene Keller, Pauline Brittain, Rose Coffelt, Euvella Hembree, Vera Grindy, and Wilma Thuston.
She is survived by her husband, Rex one sister, Betty (Leon) Teague of Galena, Mo.
Services were under the direction of the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
