A celebration of life is pending and will be announced at a later date for, Tina M. McIntire, 51, of Rockaway Beach, Mo.
She died Dec. 11, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her mother JoAn.
She is survived by her husband Curtis McIntire of Merriam Woods; son Joe (Jessie) Wendel of Merriam Woods; two brothers, Gene (Toni) Peterson, and Travis Peterson; three sisters, Ashley, Erin, and Tanya.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
