Marcia Wilkey, 76, of Hollister passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her home.
Services will be in Derby, Kansas at Smith Mortuary at a later date. Local arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
Marcia Jean Wilkey was born July 28, 1946 in Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of Stan & Juanita (Barnes) Hamilton. She married Steven Wilkey on June 1, 1987 in Miami, Oklahoma. Along with caring for her family, Marcia worked for Cessna Aircraft as a supervisor in parts distribution.
She moved to Hollister from Wichita and loved living on the lake. She enjoyed fishing and the tranquility and beauty of the lake. Marcia also liked to spend time traveling with Steven and crocheting.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Steven Wilkey of Hollister and children, Shawn Lamberson of Wichita, Cheri Adams of Derby and Ashley Gorges and husband Paul of Wichita.
