James David Dedmon 64, died on March 27, 2021. James was born on Nov. 17, 1956, In Ironton, Mo., To Gaylen and Shirley (Fleming) Dedmon.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents, and a great nephew.
He is survived by three step children, Betty (Andy) Reno of Bolivar, Mo., Bill (Alicia) Williams of Conn., And Jerry (Tawney) Williams of Tucson, Ariz., His brothers, William (Virginia) Dedmon of Greenfield, Mo., And Joel (Mary) Dedmon of Senecca, Mo., And sisters Deborah (Rod)Epps of Kirbyville, Mo., And Cindy Skilton of Priest River, Idaho.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
