Darice Ann Robertson of Hollister, MO passed away June 26, 2023.
Darice is survived by her father, Robert Robertson; and sister, Shelia Dietz.
No formal services are currently planned.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
