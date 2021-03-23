Memorial Service for Anthony (Geno) Genovese, 79 of Kimberling City, Mo., Will be held, March 27, 2021 at 2p.m. With Dawn and Ken Davis officiating at Stumpff Funeral Chapel Kimberling City, Mo., With military honors following the service.
He died on March 17, 2021. Anthony was born on Dec. 18, 1941, in Hannibal, Mo., The son of Patsy and Hazel (Grant) Genovese.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Lynette Genovese and one brother, Joseph Genovese.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Genovese of Kimberling City, Mo., Son, Chris (Ashley) Genovese of Reeds Spring, Mo., Daughter, Kim (Terry) Haegele of St. Louis, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
