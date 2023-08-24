Raymond Lee Lasseter, Jr of Green Forest, Arkansas was born March 18, 1950, in Mammoth Springs, Arkansas to Rev. Raymond and Vivian (Moore) Lasseter. Junior passed away August 17, 2023, in Blue Eye, Missouri at the age of 73.
He was a member of the Green Forest Cowboy Church and a long-time member of UKC.
August 7, 1971, Junior was united in marriage to Joan (Coffelt) Lasseter who survives him of the home. He is also survived by his children Jodi Hunt and her husband Jason of Green Forest, AR., Jared Lasseter, and his wife Sherry of Drumright, OK., Janae Lee and her husband Jay of Berryville, AR.; grandchildren Gentry Hunt and his wife Madison, Graydon Hunt and his wife Lindi, Justin Snyder and his wife Savannah, Jerrit Snyder and his wife Sammi, Jenna Booth and her husband Charlie, Alexis Shaw and her husband Russell, Dawson Lasseter and his wife Destiny; Grant Lee, Alyssa Lee, Aubrey Lee, Addison Lee, Harper Lee; nine great great grandchildren; siblings Brenda Lasseter and significant other David Waters, Gwenda Plummer and husband David; Tim Lasseter and wife Terry; a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Reverend Raymond Lee and Vivian Virginia (Moore) Lasseter, a host of family, and friends that he called family, and several of his world-famous coon dogs.
Junior’s life was marked by the four things he loved the most: His God, His Loving Wife, His Family and Coon Hunting. He gave his life to Christ at a young age and was not at all bashful in sharing the Gospel with others as he never knew a stranger. His Christ-like love for others was also shown by his willingness to always help someone in their time of need. His greatest passion while here was loving and caring for his wife of over 52 years. Joan was, and always will be, his “honey” and the love of this life. A close second was his family. It didn’t take long for you to know all about his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and he loved them unconditionally. And last but not least, he loved coon hunting and all things outdoors. He loved helping young people get their start in coon hunting by giving them a dog to carry on the coon hunting tradition. When given the chance, you would know all about his dogs and probably exactly what they sounded like.
Those were his loves, but he also was an avid sports fan. He was always at not only any of his family’s sporting events, but it was not uncommon to see him supporting the Blue Eye Bulldog nation and Berryville Bobcat nation even when none of his kids or grandkids were playing. He also was the biggest fan of Joan’s cooking, even when she would try to convince him otherwise. Especially her homemade ice cream, because there was always a special compartment for that.
Visitation was held from 5-7 pm, on Sunday August 20, 2023, at the Charles M Nelson Memorial Chapel in Berryville. Funeral Services were held at 10 am on Monday, August 21, 2023, at The Church on the Hill. Memorial donations may be made to Nelson Funeral Service, PO Box 311, Berryville, AR 72616 to help with final expenses. Arrangements under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to nelsonfuneral.com. © Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2023.
