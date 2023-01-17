Danny Joe Poindexter, 65, of Lampe, MO passed away on January 8, 2023 at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, MO.
Danny was born on November 21st, 1957 in Corinth, MS. Danny met his wife Debbie in 1986, in Independence, MO. They were married for 37 years. They had five children together. He was saved and born again in 1992 at Open Door Full Gospel Church in Pleasant Hill, MO.
Danny is survived by his wife Debbie; sons Troy (Becky) Stanton, Michael Poindexter, and Brett (Brandi) Stanton; daughters Tiffany (Andy) Hoyle and Sheila (Billy) Komm. 13 grandchildren Mason (Ashlar), Tyler, Kaylee, Madison, Erin, Lea (Nick), Dallas, Michael, Lily, Adam, Isaac, Nolan and Noah; great-grandchildren Lachlan and Aurora; mother Frances and a host of brothers and sisters that all loved him very much.
Services will be held at Stumpff Funeral Home, located at 65 Comfort Lane, Kimberling City, MO on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 2 p.m. A small reception will be held after at Port of Kimberling Marina and Resort, located at 201 Marina Way, Kimberling City, MO.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
