No services are planned at this time for Glenn Richard Hord, age 65, of Forsyth, Mo.
A family service will be held at a later date.
He died on May 1, 2021. He was born on May 31, 1955 in Seymour, Mo., The son of William (Bill) Richard and Vera Cornelison Hord.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his two sons, Dennis (Kim) Renteria of Forsyth, Mo., And Steven Trotter of Rockaway Beach, Mo., The mother of his two sons, Tammy Lucille Worthington of Branson, Mo. Arrangements under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, Branson, Mo.
