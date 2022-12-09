Charles Vincent Yankey, 66, of Kimberling City, MO passed away December 4, 2022, at his home with family at his bedside.
Charles was born on November 7, 1956, in Red Bud, IL, the son of William and Dorothy (Valleroy) Yankey. He was joined in marriage June 27, 1981, to Martha Mansker.
He is survived by his wife, of 41 years, Martha Yankey; sister Tina (Rick) Belton Sr. of Chester, IL; and brother Todd (Chris) Yankey of Chester, IL.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Chester, IL. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Cox Health at Home Hospice
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.