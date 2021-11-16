No services are planned at this time for Patricia Louise Aragon 61.
She died on Nov. 6, 2021. Patricia was born on May 28, 1960, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Benjamin Campbell and Louis (Moore) Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her adoptive father, Richard D’Abate and brother, Benjamin D’Abate.
She is survived by her mother, Louis Nelson of Springfield, Mo., and brother, John (Stacey) D’Abate of Scottsdale, Ariz.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
