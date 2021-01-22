A balloon release ceremony for Justin Lee Brown, 34, of Pyatt, Ark., is set for noon Jan. 23, 2021, at the Bergman Church of Christ. A celebration of life is planned for 11 a.m. Jan. 30, 2021, at Snow Full Gospel Church, 100 Marion County 3026, Yellville, Ark.
He died Jan.16, 2021.
He was born May 29, 1986, in Harrison, Ark., the son of Jimmy Dean and Pamela Robin (Trowbridge) Brown.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lester Lee and Lillie Mae Brown, and Edward Lee Trowbridge; and his aunt, Fran Love Trowbridge.
He is survived by his parents, Jimmy and Pamela Brown of Pyatt, Ark.; son, Nathan Brown of Moses Lake, Wash.; and two brothers, Bryan Brown of Branson, Mo., and Jeremy Brown of Pyatt, Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
