David “Dave” E. Lovell, 75, of Hollister, MO passed away on February 9, 2023.
Dave was born November 2, 1947 in Bloomington, Il. Dave and Rosemarie “Rea” VanPelt married on June 21, 1986. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
He is preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Dan VanPelt; son, David “Scott” Lovell; brothers, Stephen and Robert; brother-in-law, Robert Simpson; and niece, Jennifer VanPelt.
Dave is survived by his wife, Rea Lovell; son, Keith (Cindy) Lovell; daughters-in-law: Robin Vilbig and Patty Lovell; mother-in-law, Opal Schmidt; sisters: Carol Simpson and Kristie (Art) Feldman; sister-in-law, Janet Lovell; grandchildren: Parker (Kristen), Savannah, Cassidy (Tyler), Camden, Chase, Graham, and Max; as well as special nephew, Tim VanPelt; great-niece, Kaylee; other nieces and nephews; and great-grandchildren: Braxton and Stella.
A Remembrance Gathering will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 5 at the American Legion, 1740 5th St, Lincoln, Il. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dave’s name to the American Legion at www.mylegion.org/PersonifyEbusiness/Donate or to Ronald McDonald House Charities at www.rmhcozarks.org.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
