Graveside services for Howard Lee Hale, 72, were held on April 14, 2022 at the Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, MO. Local cremation was conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO.
Howard died on April 10, 2022. He was proceeded in death by his two sons, Travis and James Hale, his wife Debbie, his father Argie Hale, and his mother Thelma Posey.
He is survived by his brother Tom (Terresa) Hale, his sister Donna (Steve) Hale-Shoop, his close friend Ila Harris.
