Taylor “Taytay/Taypacolypse” Mary Elizabeth Harris, 22, of Hollister MO, passed on May 5, 2023.
Taylor was born on December 7, 2000 to Deana L. Dunaway and Farrin B. Harris in Kansas City MO.
She was preceeded in death by her father, Farren B. Harris; Mother, Deana L. Dunaway; and grandmothers, Mary T. Dunaway and Debra S. Harris.
Taylor is survived by daughter, Laiah Hoffman; siblings, Jasmine Sue Harris and Alisia Grace Harris; grandfathers, Howard Henry Dunaway Jr, Dewitt Hueigh, and Farrin B. Harris; aunts, Theresa A. Dunaway and Sarah White; uncles, Mike R. Johnson, Howard Henry Dunaway The 4th, Brian Dunaway and Jason White; niece, Luna L. Casey and nephews Domenic and Giovonni Tarantolla.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Branson, MO at Alexander Park. Services will be on May 24 at 1 p.m.
Cremation arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
