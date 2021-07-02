Robert “Bobby” Jessie Sherman, age 54, of Buffalo, Missouri, passed away suddenly June 26, 2021. He entered this life June 5, 1967, in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of Steven and Barbara (Harris) Sherman. He was joined in marriage January 15, 2008, to Sheri Lynn Holtz.
Bobby is preceded in death by his father, Jessie Stewart; sister, Brenda Bowman Blair; and grandparents, Laura and Fred Harris.
His is survived by his wife of 13 years, Sheri Lynn Sherman; daughter, Marlayna Chamberlain; son, Robert Graham; parents, Barbara and Steve Sherman; brother, Ron “Pee Wee” Sherman; six grandchildren.
No formal services are currently planned at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
