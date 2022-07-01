Susan Bondurant, 76, of Branson, passed away June 26, 2022. A memorial service will be planned to take place in Kansas City, MO, at a later date.
Susan entered this life February 28, 1946, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Loyd and Sarah (Buckman) Selders,
She was preceeded in death by her parents.
Susan is survived by her husband of forty years, Ed Bondurant; two daughters: Joell (Remi) Tallieu of France and Evanne (Nicolo) Mazzocco of Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California; and sister, Janet Selders of Encinitas, California.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
