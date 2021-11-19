No formal service is planned at this time for George “Allen” Hodges, 68, of Springfield, Mo.
He died on Nov. 6, 2021. George was born on Nov. 28, 1952, in Sarasota, Fla., the son of George and Leola (Zappeline) Hodges.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma Hodges of Springfield, Mo., son, Scott Hodges, and daughters, Margrie Davis-Cunningham and Tiffany Hodges.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
