Services for Susan Annette Butricks, 71, will be held on Dec. 20, 2021 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo., with visitation beginning at 10a.m.and the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
She died on Dec. 11, 2021. Susan was born on July 29, 1950 in Topeka, Kan., to Donald & Margaret (Crull) Chamberlin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Phillip Marquez and Ed Butricks, brother, Alan Chamberlin and infant brother, Donald, sisters, Sandra Piveral and Jane Blann.
She is survived by her children, Sabrina Turley of Kirbyville, Mo., Ralph Turley of Independence, Mo., and Edward (Liny) Turley of Kirbyville, Mo., her sister, Linda Weber of Merriam Woods, Mo.
